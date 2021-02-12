Hogberg stopped nine of 11 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Winnipeg.
Hogberg relieved injured starter Matt Murray to begin the third period with the Senators already trailing 3-0. The nature of Murray's injury is not yet known, but Hogberg is not a fantasy option even if he's in line to carry the load for any length of time. The 26-year-old is winless in seven appearances with a disastrous 4.88 GAA and .836 save percentage.
