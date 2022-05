Kiviranta notched an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 6.

Kiviranta has played in all six of the Stars' playoff contests so far, though his assist Friday was his first point. The 26-year-old has added some physicality with 11 hits and four PIM while playing mainly in a bottom-six role. He logged 13:25 of ice time Friday, mopping up some of the time while Luke Glendening was being attended to in the locker room.