Suter notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Suter had a shot attempt tipped in by Luke Glendening for an insurance goal in the third period. In November, Suter has racked up three goals and four assists through nine games -- that's more more on par with what's expected of the 36-year-old after he had a slow start to the season. He's up to 10 points, 23 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in 17 outings overall.