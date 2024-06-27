Suter will be bought out of the last year of his contract by the Stars, Jeff Marek of Sportsnet reports Thursday.

Suter is still on the books for the Wild after they previously bought out his contract and will now potentially be costing three different clubs cap space -- assuming he signs elsewhere when the free-agent window opens Monday. During his three-year stint with the Stars, the veteran defenseman played all 246 regular-season games in which he tallied 12 goals and 62 assists. Given his age, the Madison, Wisconsin native could also opt to hang up his skates rather than extend his career.