Suter scored a shorthanded goal and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Suter opened the scoring at 8:44 of the first period, converting on a pass from Pavel Buchnevich. The goal was Suter's first since the second game of the season, Oct. 10 versus the Sharks. It was also his first shorthanded goal since 2018-19 when he was with the Wild. The defenseman is at 15 points, 61 shots on net, 107 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 80 appearances as a reliable veteran who has filled a number of roles throughout the campaign.