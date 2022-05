Suter notched an assist and two PIM in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 6.

Suter had the secondary assist on Miro Heiskanen's go-ahead goal in the second period. The helper was Suter's second point in six playoff contests. He's added eight blocked shots, a minus-2 rating and six shots on net in a top-four role, though the low-scoring nature of the series has limited his chances to generate offense.