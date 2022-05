Suter managed an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.

Suter helped out on Joe Pavelski's game-tying goal at 11:41 of the second period. The assist ended a nine-game point drought for Suter, who finished the regular season cold despite a solid campaign overall. He had 32 points in 82 outings during the regular season while playing in a top-four role with power-play time, and he's seen similar usage in the playoffs.