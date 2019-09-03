Stars' Stefan Noesen: Lands tryout agreement
Noesen signed a professional tryout agreement with Dallas on Tuesday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
The Stars are pretty loaded with young forward talent competing minutes and already brought in veteran Scottie Upshall on a tryout, so the move to bring in Noesen is somewhat of a surprise. It could simply be a way to bring competition into the locker room for training camp, but it seems unlikely Noesen will take a roster spot over the likes of Justin Dowling, Joel L'Esperance or Adam Mascherin.
