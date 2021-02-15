Addison will be promoted from the taxi squad to play in Tuesday's game versus the Kings, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Addison will make his NHL debut Tuesday. The 20-year-old was a WHL phenom, coming close to a point-per-game pace over his final three seasons in Canadian juniors. Addison has fit right in with AHL Iowa this year as well, recording three assists over three games. However, his promotion is a combination of necessity and merit, as the Wild still have four defensemen in COVID-19 protocol.