Addison, who would have been a restricted free agent July 1, will not be re-signed by the Sharks, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports Monday. As such, Addison will be an unrestricted free agent when the market opens Monday.

Addison saw action in 60 games for San Jose this season in which he garnered one goal on 75 shots, 11 assists and six power-play points after he was traded from the Wild. While he may not rejoin the Sharks, the 24-year-old blueliner should earn a contract somewhere in the NHL. Depending on where he ends up, Addison could be in line for minutes with the No. 2 power-play unit, which would bolster his fantasy value.