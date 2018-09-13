Wild's Ryan Suter: Medically cleared
Suter (ankle) has been given the green light to fully participate in training camp, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Even with Suter being fully fit, coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters the team may keep the defenseman off the ice during the preseason -- presumably to avoid injury. Having the Madison, Wisconsin native back to 100 percent should bolster the scoring from the Wild's blue line, as he is no doubt capable of reaching the 50-point threshold again this season.
