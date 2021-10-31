There are many athletes who get very into their Halloween costumes, sometimes dressing up as a family, sometimes trolling players in their sport and other times dressing up as something in popular culture.

We were finally able to see what costume Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was growing out his hair for. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett honored his front yard decor and his sack record ahead of his game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In honor of the holiday, let's take a look at some of the best costumes from around the sports world.

Lakers star LeBron James went as Freddy Krueger this year, leading a host of horror movie all-stars in L.A.

And we finally have Rodgers' costume reveal, as John Wick.

Myles Garrett decorated his front lawn with tombstones bearing the names of NFL quarterbacks for the Halloween season, and he paid it off with a sack reaper costume.

Now this is commitment.

C is for (defending) champions.

Check out the chain for that added Halloween detail.

My what big teeth you have.

Who had the best costume out of these three?

If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.