Four New Jersey JV basketball players investigated after video shows their coach being beaten up

Multiple high school students from Malcom X. Shabazz High School in Newark, N.J. were suspended for allegedly beating up their junior varsity basketball coach after a game. A graphic video posted on Twitter by ABC7 shows multiple people, allegedly members of the boys JV basketball team, running after a man, later identified as the JV coach at the school, and punching and kicking him as he falls to the ground.

Authorities announced on Thursday that they are investigating the incident.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose told NJ.com that players have been suspended in connection with the incident and could face criminal charges going forward.

Ambrose noted that police were made aware of what happened when they received a call on Tuesday night reporting an assault at the high school. The team had just arrived back home after an away game. When authorities arrived on the scene, they were shown the video of what had allegedly occurred.

Ambrose said, via NJ.com:

"Our detectives are investigating this incident to identify and to appropriately charge those individuals involved. Because high school students are typically juveniles, the names of the suspects will not be released ... Those found to have participated in this senseless act of violence will face criminal charges,"

Newark's mayor, Ras Baraka, went to the school to speak about what happened.

"We support the superintendent and principal and will do what we can to make the rest of the year successful," Baraka said.

Baraka continued, pointing out that the choices a few student make are not a reflection of the entire student population.

"The actions of these students will not be tolerated. It does not represent the majority of the school," Baraka said. "The school and team have great kids. Many of them go on to college and on to do great things."

It is not yet known what sparked the assault. According to USA Today, the JV coach declined medial attention at the scene.