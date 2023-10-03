The 2023 MLB playoffs begin in earnest on Tuesday. Four Wild Card Series 2023 games are scheduled across the league, including an evening tilt between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers. The NL rivals meet in Game 1 of a best-of-three series, with Milwaukee hosting the opener at American Family Field. Milwaukee finished 92-70 in the regular season and won the NL Central title, with Arizona posting an 84-78 record.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers money line: Brewers -182, Diamondbacks +154

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers over/under: 8 runs

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers run line: Brewers -1.5 (+117)

Arizona: The Diamondbacks are 41-40 in road games

Milwaukee: The Brewers are 49-32 in home games

Why you should back the Diamondbacks



Arizona has tremendous team speed, headlined by top-two marks in triples (144) and stolen bases (166) among National League teams. The Diamondbacks also avoid strikeouts at an elite level, and Corbin Carroll is a breakout star. The 23-year-old became the first MLB rookie in history with at least 25 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season, and Carroll led the National League with 10 triples.

While Arizona is facing a dynamic opposing pitcher in Corbin Burnes, Burnes allowed seven earned runs in his last outing against Arizona in June, and the Brewers are just 1-7 in their last eight playoff games. The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Brandon Pfaadt in Game 1, and he recorded eight strikeouts in 5.2 scoreless innings in his last start on September 27. He will face a Milwaukee offense that ranked in the bottom five of the NL in hits, doubles, home runs, batting average and slugging percentage in 2023. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Brewers

Milwaukee projects to have a tremendous pitching situation in Game 1. The Brewers will deploy Burnes to begin the game, and the three-time All-Star and 2021 NL Cy Young winner posted a 3.39 ERA this season. That ranked No. 6 in the NL among qualified pitchers, and Burnes led the league with a 1.069 WHIP. Burnes finished in the top 10 of the NL in innings pitched (193.2) and strikeouts (200), with opponents generating an ugly .200 batting average against him.

Burnes also ended the season well, allowing zero runs in three of his last four starts, and he has a 1.20 ERA in seven career postseason appearances. Behind Burnes, Milwaukee led the NL in bullpen ERA (3.40) with 9.21 strikeouts and only 3.50 walks per nine innings. The Brewers also posted a top-four ground ball rate (44.9%) among NL bullpens, and Milwaukee is facing an Arizona offense that was well below the league average in on-base percentage (.322) and slugging percentage (.408) this season. See which team to back here.

