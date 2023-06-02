Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon won't be facing charges stemming from an incident in which he grabbed a fan's shirt during a game earlier this season. The incident occurred back on March 30 following a 2-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

According to TMZ Sports, the Oakland Police Department stated that the case has been closed because a victim never stepped identified themselves while the investigation was open.

Rendon was making his way to the Angels' clubhouse after the game when he appeared to confront a man in the stands and grab his shirt.

"What did you say? ... Yeah, you called me a b---h, huh?" Rendon could be heard saying in the video.

"It wasn't me," the fan told Rendon. "Yeah, you did... Get your b---h ass out of here," Rendon replies.

According to police documents obtained by TMZ, Rendon was investigated for misdemeanor assault and battery. A police department spokesperson later told the outlet that the case could be reopened if a victim came forward. No one ever did.

Rendon was suspended by MLB once video of the altercation went viral. He was forced out of four games and fined an undisclosed amount by the league. He was initially suspended for five games, but the ban was knocked down to four games after Rendon appealed.

Rendon, 32, is currently in his fourth season with the Angels after signing a seven-year, $245 million contract following the 2019 season.