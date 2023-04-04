Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will begin serving a four-game suspension on Monday night for his involvement in an altercation with a fan on Opening Day in Oakland. The commissioner's office announced Rendon's penalties on Monday: a five-game suspension and an undisclosed fine. Rendon has since won an appeal to reduce the suspension by a game. He'll begin serving the said suspension on Monday, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.

The incident in question took place after Rendon and the Angels lost to the Oakland Athletics. A video shared on social media shows Rendon grabbing a fan's clothing and accusing the fan of calling him a derogatory term. Rendon then swipes at the fan before entering the clubhouse. (Here's the video -- be warned that not-safe-for-work language is used.)

MLB launched an investigation after the video surfaced. Rendon, for his part, said on Monday that he and the fan had spoken and apologized to one another.

Rendon, 32, is in his fourth season with the Angels. He joined the club by way of a $245-million free-agent contract after the 2019 season. Though once considered an All-Star-caliber third baseman, his effectiveness and availability have been impacted by a steady slew of injuries. Including his two games played this season, he's posted a 94 OPS+ in 107 combined contests dating back to the start of the 2021 campaign. Rendon still has three more seasons, and nearly $120 million more dollars, coming his way.

The Angels will begin their second series of the year, in Seattle against the Mariners, on Monday night.

Despite the Rendon controversy, the Angels have started this season with a 2-1 mark. They lost to the Athletics on Opening Day, but bounced back to win the rest of the series by a combined 19-1 score.