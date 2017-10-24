Astros-Dodgers World Series Game 1 L.A. weather: Excessive heat warning for possibly hottest playoff game ever
The excessive heat warning runs through the game's first three hours
LOS ANGELES -- It's finally time. The 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers is set for 8:09 p.m. ET, which is 5:09 here in Dodger Stadium. The weather will be a hot (sorry) topic, because it is absolutely scorching here. It feels like I'm in Arizona in the middle of July.
Speaking of Arizona, there is a chance Tuesday's Game 1 will be the hottest World Series game on record. The hottest game-time temperature for a World Series game was 94 degrees for Game 1 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees on Oct. 27, 2001 in Phoenix. That remains, to date, the hottest temperature ever recorded for an MLB playoff game.
The view, as usual, is breathtaking here at Dodger Stadium:
Gorgeous. That's top-five in the bigs, minimum.
Regardless, it won't be overly pleasant when the game starts. There's an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. PT, or just about three hours into the game. As such, most of Game 1 will be played in sweltering heat.
As I type this, it is 99 degrees. By the time batting practice rolls around, it'll be 102 degrees. At the first pitch, the weather.com forecast shows 97 degrees. It finally dips below 90 in the forecast by 7:00 PT.
The good news here is there is -- not surprisingly -- a zero percent chance throughout the night. The wind through game time is between five and seven miles per hour, so the impact there will be minimal.
Simply, the weather in Game 1 is all about the heat. The players just need to stay hydrated and the weather then has little impact. Hopefully we won't see anyone with heat exhaustion or anything, but the excessive heat warning is definitely a story.
