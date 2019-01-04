Bryce Harper rumors: Nationals have upped their initial $300 million offer for prized free-agent slugger

Harper and his agent met with Nats owner before the end of the year

Arguably the top free agent on the market, Bryce Harper and his agent Scott Boras are holding out for a record-breaking deal this offseason. Harper's market still isn't entirely clear yet and it's become a bit murkier now that the Washington Nationals appear to be back in the picture.

Jim Bowden reported on Friday that the Nationals' last offer to Harper was actually "much more than the $300 million being reported by the media." The latest offer refers to the meeting that Harper and Boras had with Nationals owner Ted Lerner for five hours on the weekend before Christmas. It was reported Harper rejected a 10-year, $300 million offer from Washington at the end of the 2018 regular season in September. 

Just to get you up to speed on the back-and-forth between Harper and the Nats this past couple of months, here's a timeline of how things have played out:

And now it's January, and it looks like the Nationals are still hanging around in the sweepstakes for the 26-year-old slugger.

