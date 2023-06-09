Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale was on Friday was transferred to the 60-day injured list as he continues his recovery from the shoulder soreness that first landed him on the IL in early June. The move, which was made in response to a stress reaction in his shoulder blade, ensures that Sale will remain on the IL at least until early August. No surgery is planned at this time, and the club will re-evaluate his status in three to four weeks. Sale's transfer was part of a sequence of roster moves that also included outfielder Adam Duvall's return to the active roster.

Sale was originally placed on the IL a day after he exited his June 1 start against the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning because of left shoulder soreness. Sale was visited twice by the Red Sox team trainer before leaving the game.

Sale, had recorded 3 2/3 innings before his departure. He struck out six batters and walked one, all the while surrendering one run on five hits. He threw 59 pitches overall, with 40 of them going for strikes. For what it's worth, Sale's velocity and his performance had been trending upward leading into that start.

The 34-year-old Sale has certainly dealt with his share of physical issues in recent seasons. He has missed more than 50 days in each of the past three seasons because of various ailments, including recovery from Tommy John surgery, a fractured rib, and a broken finger.

Sale has made 11 starts this season. Across those appearances, he compiled a 4.58 ERA (100 ERA+) and a 4.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In his four May outings, he accumulated a 2.42 ERA and recorded 26 more strikeouts than walks in 26 innings.

The Red Sox enter their weekend road series against the rival Yankees with a record of 31-32 and in last place in the AL East -- 14 games behind the first-place Rays.