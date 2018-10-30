Cole Hamels is open to an extension with the Cubs, his agent says

Four-time All-Star Cole Hamels is open to an extension with the Chicago Cubs, who hold a $20-million team option on the left-hander for 2019 but could sign him to a multi-year deal.

Here's what Hamels' agent John Boggs told 670 The Score on Monday:

"Cole enjoyed his experience playing with the Cub this season. We are waiting to hear from them on what they plan to do. We are certainly open to anything that makes sense for Cole and the Cubs going forward. The Cubs told me that Cole was an excellent addition to the team and the clubhouse. We will just sit and wait for a decision."

Hamels went 4-3 with a 2.36 ERA in 12 starts for the Cubs after being dealt from the Texas Rangers on July 27. The 34-year-old had a 3.78 season ERA and struck out 188 batters in 190 2/3 innings during the 2018 season in which he also made 20 starts for the Rangers.

Hamels pitched well for the Cubs, and he also made a good impression with the team's brass. At the Cubs' end of season press conference on Oct. 3, team president Theo Epstein raved about Hamels' work on the field as well as his clubhouse presence.

If the Cubs pick up Hamels' option, they can begin negotiating an extension with him as early as Friday. But if the Cubs choose not to, the Rangers would still be on the hook for the $6-million buyout. Hamels was in Texas for parts of four seasons after spending his first nine-and-a-half MLB campaigns with the Phillies.