Cubs' Anthony Rizzo wins 2017 Roberto Clemente Award

HOUSTON -- An annual tradition for Major League Baseball is announcing the winner of the Roberto Clemente Award winner prior to a World Series game. It happened Friday in front of Game 3, as commissioner Rob Manfred along with Vera Clemente -- wife of the late, great Hall of Famer Clemente and also MLB's Goodwill Ambassador -- made the announcement. The 2017 Roberto Clemente Award winner is Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

The award is given every season to the player "who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field."

Clemente tragically passed away in a plane crash on Dec. 31, 1972 at age 38 while attempting to get Earthquake relief aid to Nicaragua. The award was originally named the Commissioner's Award, but was renamed in Clemente's honor after his death.

Here's Rizzo's trophy.

Rizzo, 28, was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2008. He went through chemotherapy for six months -- during which time his grandmother was battling breast cancer. In 2012, Rizzo formed the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation. The organization has raised more than $4 million for the Lurie Chicago Children's hospital. Rizzo actively helps children with cancer and has been known to send Cubs gear and even tickets to those who have dealt with problems, help or otherwise. Here's an example from last year when Rizzo had sent a letter to a child battling leukemia that he never intended to see the light of day -- but the family posted it on social media to thank him.

Three past winners are here in uniform for the World Series. Clayton Kershaw won in 2012, Carlos Beltran won in 2013 and Curtis Granderson took the honor last year. Other recent winners are Andrew McCutchen, Jimmy Rollins, Paul Konerko, David Ortiz and Tim Wakefield.

Rizzo adds his name to the list of men who all deserve our utmost respect.