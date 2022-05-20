A National League showdown features the Arizona Diamondbacks (19-21) going on the road to play the Chicago Cubs (15-22) in the second matchup of their four-game series on Friday afternoon. Arizona halted its six-game slide with a 3-1 win over Chicago on Thursday. Chicago looks to end its two-game losing streak. Humberto Castellanos (0-0, 4.15 ERA) gets the start for Arizona. Kyle Hendricks (2-3, 4.03 ERA) is on the hill for Chicago.

The first pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Chicago is the -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Cubs vs. Diamondbacks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Arizona is a +120 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 11.5. Before making any Diamondbacks vs. Cubs picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a profitable start to the 2022 season. It's on a 33-25 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through six weeks, returning over $300 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cubs vs. Diamondbacks and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several MLB odds and trends for Diamondbacks vs. Cubs:

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks money line: Chicago -140, Arizona +120

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks run line: Chicago -1.5 (+130)

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks over-under: 11.5 runs

ARI: Under is 4-0 in Diamondbacks' last four vs. National League Central

CHC: Cubs are 4-1 in their last five overall

Why you should back the Diamondbacks

Center fielder Daulton Varsho has been a consistent source of offense. Varsho also offers position flexibility on the defensive end with the ability to play catcher. The 25-year-old can hit for both power and average while producing runs for Arizona. Varsho is leading the team in batting average (.252), on-base percentage (.324) and hits (33). He also has seven dingers and 17 RBIs.

First baseman Christian Walker has serious power with run-producing abilities. Walker can play solid defense in the corner, owning a good glove. The 31-year-old leads the team in homers (9) and RBIs (18). On May 17, he went 2-for-4 with a solo home run. During the month of May, Walker recorded 17 total hits, including four doubles.

Why you should back the Cubs

Outfielder Ian Happ is an excellent hitter with great instincts at the dish or in the field. The 27-year-old is first on the team in batting average (.272) along with three home runs and 17 RBIs. Happ has recorded a hit in three of his last four games. On May 16, he was 3-for-3 with a double and one run driven in.

Third baseman Patrick Wisdom is a great athlete who plays sound defense in the corner. Wisdom has solid lateral quickness with a good throwing arm. He displays home-run power with run-generating qualities. Wisdom leads the squad in home runs (6) with 17 runs driven in. On May 15, he was 2-for-4 with a double and a solo bomb.

How to make Diamondbacks vs. Cubs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 10.1 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.



Who will win Cubs vs. Diamondbacks? And which team has all the value on the money line? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.