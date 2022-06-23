NL Central rivals square off when the Chicago Cubs (26-43) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (28-40) round out their four-game series on Thursday afternoon. The Pirates won the first two games of the series before falling 14-5 last night to the Cubs. Justin Steele (2-5, 4.27 ERA) is starting for Chicago. Jose Quintana (1-4, 3.66 ERA) gets the starting nod for Pittsburgh.

The first pitch is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. Chicago is the -115 money-line favorite (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Pirates odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Pittsburgh is a -105 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Pirates vs. Cubs picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Cubs vs. Pirates moneyline: Chicago -115, Pittsburgh -105

Cubs vs. Pirates run line: Chicago -1.5 (+140)

Cubs vs. Pirates over-under: 8.5 runs

CHC: Over is 8-1 in Cubs' last nine games as favorites

PIT: Pirates are 5-1 in their last six during Game 4 of a series

Why you should back the Pirates

Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes is a stout defender in the infield with good lateral quickness. Hayes owns a strong arm and throws the ball with high velocity across the diamond. The 25-year-old is aggressive at the plate but consistently gets on base. He's batting .265 with two home runs and 22 RBIs. On June 18, he went 2-for-5 with a double.

Second baseman Michael Chavis is a smooth hitter who can generate home run power with good bat speed. Chavis can hit for average and is a true run producer. He is patient at the dish and constantly fights off pitches. The 26-year-old has a batting average of .251 with six home runs and 22 RBIs.

Why you should back the Cubs

Center fielder Ian Happ is a switch hitter with power potential and a solid awareness of the strike zone. Happ owns superb hands and will hit for average. The 27-year-old is leading the team in batting average (.291) and hits (66) along with 34 RBIs. On June 20, he went 2-for-3 with a double and one run was driven in.

Shortstop Nico Hoerner knows how to consistently make contact and get on base. Hoerner has a great judgment of the strike zone with the ability to hit for a solid average. The 25-year-old owns great instincts on the defensive end and can make quick reads. Hoerner is hitting .272 along with three dingers and 18 RBIs.

