David Robertson says he'd like to return to Yankees, but 'I have to look out what's best for me'

New York Yankees reliever David Robertson will be a free agent this offseason and plans to represent himself going forward. Robertson parted ways with Scott Leventhal of All Bases Covered.

The right-hander will be coming off a four-year, $46 million contract. Only six relievers in Major League history have received more guaranteed money in a deal.

David Robertson is coming off a 4-year, $46 million contract negotiated by Scott Leventhal. There's always more to these player-agent breakups than meets the eye. But that was a heck of a deal he got the last time he was on the market. https://t.co/fOXSLVG7a2 — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) October 11, 2018

The right-hander was one of manager Aaron Boone's most important bullpen pieces this season. If he stays in New York, he could have a chance at winning his second World Series, but it's going to come down to what offers he will get in free agency this offseason and if the Yankees will be the team to give Robertson what he's looking for. Here's what Robertson told Brendan Kuty of NJ.com when asked about wearing the pinstripes again in 2019 with his free agency looming:

"Obviously, I'd like to think that," Robertson said. "But I don't know what's going to happen the next few months. I'll wait and see what happens. I'll literally have to wait and see what happens. That's the best I can tell you on that. I have to look out what's best for me."

Robertson, who will be 34 in April, finished the season with a 3.23 ERA in 69 games and 69 2/3 innings. He left the Yankees the first time for the Chicago White Sox and a four-year, $46 million deal before the 2015 season. Cashman reacquired him in a midseason trade with Chicago last year.

Robertson was drafted by the Yankees in the 17th round in 2006 out of the University of Alabama. He was an All-Star in 2011 and part of the last Yankees team to win a World Series championship in 2009.