David Wright will return to Mets lineup during final homestand, but that will mark the end of his playing career
Wright said doctors have told him his condition is unlikely to improve
The saga between the New York Mets and third baseman David Wright has reached a conclusion -- at least for the time being.
On Thursday, the two sides held a press conference to announce that Wright will indeed return to the majors this season. The plan is for him to be activated before the Mets begin their final homestand Sept. 25. Wright will then start at third base on Sept. 29, the penultimate game of the year.
Wright broke down while thanking his teammates and expressing his desire to have his daughters see him play. He also conceded that doctors have told him his condition is not likely to improve, and said this is his last stand as a player:
Wright is under contract through the 2020 season. He's owed $27 million for those seasons, including $15 million next year. He would forfeit that money if he retires before then.
Wright hasn't played in the majors since May 27, 2016, due to various injuries. For his career, he has hit .296/.376/.491 with 242 home runs and more than 50 wins above replacement.
