Dodger Stadium's security concerns called out by lawyers of fan who fractured skull in parking lot fight

The attorney of the victim of who suffered a fractured skull during a fight in the Dodger Stadium parking lot last weekend says that the stadium still hasn't done enough to quell security concerns, especially in light of what happened to Bryan Stow in 2011.

Early Saturday morning, following a marathon game that lasted six hours, 45-year-old Rafael Reyna appeared to have been struck in the head in the parking lot. His wife has said she was on the phone with him when she heard a "loud thump" and she remained on the phone to hear strangers say her husband was bleeding. He is now on life support in a coma.

Back on Opening Day in 2011, Stow was assaulted and now has permanent brain damage.

Here's what Reyna's lawyers told the Associated Press:

"The facts between this incident and the Stow case are eerily similar," said [attorney David] Lira. He was among the attorneys who secured an $18 million judgment against the Dodgers for Stow. The stadium parking lot has inadequate lighting and security, said Lira. He called on the team to "put in a security plan and system that protects its fans." The Dodgers issued a statement Tuesday saying the team is committed to ensuring the safety of fans. "It is unfortunate that a sudden altercation between two complete strangers resulted in one of them being injured," the statement said. "Because this matter is still under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time."

The Dodger Stadium parking lot is gigantic. The stadium holds 56,000 people and public transportation is limited. That means an awful lot of cars and an awful lot of people walking back to them once a game ends.

As for this specific incident, police said they are continuing an investigation and no arrests have been made.