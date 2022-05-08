Two flagship National League franchises square off on Sunday Night Baseball at Wrigley Field. The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Chicago Cubs in a nationally televised matchup that doubles as a series finale between the two teams. The Dodgers won the first two games of the series, improving to 18-7 on the season. Chicago is on a four-game losing streak with a 9-17 overall record.

First pitch is at 7:08 p.m. ET in Chicago. The Dodgers are listed as -185 favorites (risk $185 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is seven in the latest Dodgers vs. Cubs odds. Before you make any Cubs vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a sizzling start to the 2022 season. It's on a 28-13 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through four weeks, returning over $1,100 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Cubs, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cubs vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Cubs money line: Dodgers -185, Cubs +165

Dodgers vs. Cubs over-under: 7 runs

Dodgers vs. Cubs run line: Dodgers -1.5 (-120)

LAD: The Dodgers are 8-5 in road games

CHC: The Cubs are 4-10 In home games

Why you should back the Dodgers



The Dodgers are exceptionally potent on offense. After a 2021 season in which the Dodgers led the NL in runs scored with top-three marks in home runs, on-base percentage, OPS and more, Los Angeles is again performing well. The Dodgers are in the top three of the NL with 127 runs scored, and Los Angeles is soundly in the top five in triples, stolen bases, walks, on-base percentage, strikeout rate, OPS, and slugging percentage.

Newly acquired first baseman Freddie Freeman is a big reason for that success, and he is a four-time All-Star and former NL MVP. Freeman sports a .316 batting average, .400 on-base percentage, and .516 slugging percentage in 2022 with eight doubles and three home runs. From there, the Dodgers have the best bullpen ERA (2.47) in the National League and a top-end starting pitcher in Walker Buehler. The Cubs also rank in the bottom five of the NL in runs scored, hits, home runs, and stolen bases on offense this season.

Why you should back the Cubs

The Cubs have a strong pitching projection in this matchup. Chicago's bullpen is performing at a high level to begin the 2022 season, posting a 3.38 ERA across more than 114 innings. Cubs relievers are striking out 10.52 batters per nine innings, the third-best mark in the NL, and they are No. 2 in the NL with a 48.9 percent ground ball rate.

To begin the evening, the Cubs will hand the ball to veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman, who is outstanding. Stroman has a 3.29 ERA in 38 starts since the beginning of the 2021 season, and he has 3.53 strikeouts for every walk over that sample. Stroman sports a 3.49 career ERA in home games, and he also has a 2.77 ERA in his career against the Dodgers.

How to make Cubs vs. Dodgers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 9.5 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Dodgers vs. Cubs? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.