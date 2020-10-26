The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays will play Game 5 of the 2020 World Series on Sunday night. The stakes are straightforward: whoever wins will have the 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. In other words, it's a best-of-three series from here on out. The action will be taking place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, with the Rays -- who won Game 4 on Saturday night on a preposterous walk-off -- serving as the "host" for the final time this year.

Now, let's set the scene for Game 5 with some essentials.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 | Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: LAD -157; TBR +147; O/U: 8

Pitchers: LHP Clayton Kershaw vs. RHP Tyler Glasnow

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Dodgers will send Kershaw to the mound for the second time this series. In Game 1, he threw six innings and held the Rays to a run on two hits and a walk. He also struck out eight batters. Kershaw will be making his fifth appearance this postseason, having previously posted a 2.88 ERA and recorded 28 more strikeouts than walks in 25 innings.

Glasnow will also be making his second appearance this series. In his Game 1 start, he permitted the Dodgers to score six runs on three hits and six walks. Glasnow did strike out eight batters. Glasnow will be making his sixth appearance of the playoffs. In his first five, he compiled a 6.08 ERA and struck out 19 more batters than he walked in 23 2/3 innings.

Prediction

The Dodgers are the better team. We're going to give them the nod, 4-0, with Kershaw delivering another quality postseason performance to put the Dodgers a win away from a title.