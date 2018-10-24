Dodgers vs. Red Sox score: 2018 World Series Game 2, as predicted by Strat-O-Matic

The 2018 World Series will continue Wednesday night, as the Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 2. The Red Sox currently lead the best-of-seven series by a 1-0 margin. Before Hyun-Jin Ryu and David Price can take the mound for their respective squads, you might be wondering who projection systems favor to win the championship. To answer that question, we've decided to highlight the simulations done by Strat-O-Matic -- which, we'll note, has been more accurate than not in past falls.

Let's take a quick look at what Strat-O-Matic forees for Game 2. You can see the full report by clicking here.

Game 2 at Fenway Park

Team Runs Hits Errors Dodgers 3 8 0 Red Sox 4 11 0

Unlike Game 1, this one stays close throughout. The Dodgers even take their first lead of the series, thanks to a Matt Kemp RBI groundout. After trading blows during the middle innings, the two sides remain tied at 3-3 until the ninth inning. That's when pinch-hitter Brock Holt -- yes, Brock Holt -- jumps the fence against Kenley Jansen to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

