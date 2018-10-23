Dodgers vs. Red Sox World Series Game 1 weather: Heavy rain, thunder blowing by Fenway Park
It's supposed to rain up until the game, though, so the field will be wet
BOSTON-- We're all set for Game 1 of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox. It'll take place at 8:09 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch the game. So far, however, Mother Nature is being uncooperative. It's a steady rain here at Fenway Park and, as such, we're treated to one of the things baseball fans least like to see: A tarp on the field.
Boo!
The steady rain is expected to continue for a while. The weather.com forecast shows a 60 percent chance of rain in the 4:00 p.m. ET hour, a 50 percent chance in the 5 o'clock hour, 40 percent in the 6:00 and 20 percent in the 7 o'clock hour.
Gametime is in the 8:00 hour, of course, and the forecast shows cloudy and 49 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain. At 9:00 is remains cloudy and 20 percent and at 10:00 it bumps to 40 percent. After that, it drops back down to 20 percent for the rest of the game.
Simply, it looks like it'll be wet and they might even be playing through rain in the cold. There's a chance we'll even see a delay or two.
Even if not, the weather will be a factor.
Update: 6:50 p.m. ET
There's a storm over Fenway Park now. It's a light shower with loud thunder and the rain is coming down pretty hard. In looking at the radar, it should pass here soon and the field will likely be ready to start the game on time. A delay seems possible, though.
There's standing water all around the warning track.
Hopefully it does slow down soon. Postseason games take long enough without having to start in delay.
-
