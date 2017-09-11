Elbow surgery will sideline Tigers' Michael Fulmer for rest of the 2017 season
Fulmer will have ulnar nerve transposition surgery Tuesday
The Tigers, who have won only nine of their last 34 games, will be without staff ace Michael Fulmer for the remainder of the 2017 season.
Detroit is visiting the red-hot Indians on Monday night (Live Game Tracker).
The team announced Monday afternoon that Fulmer will undergo elbow surgery Tuesday.
Ulnar nerve transposition surgery means doctors will move a nerve to a spot in Fulmer's elbow were it is less likely to be irritated. Fulmer has had issues with numbness and tingling in his fingers on and off all season. There is no structural damage in the elbow.
The 3-4 month recovery indicates Fulmer will be ready for spring, though with the Tigers rebuilding, it stands to reason they will be cautious with their prized young arm. The surgery and recovery will undoubtedly change his offseason workout routine to come degree, so Detroit could take is slow with Fulmer in camp and early in the regular season.
Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom had the same ulnar nerve transposition surgery last September, and he was ready in time for Spring Training and the regular season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 188 1/3 innings this season, though a rough last few starts have bloated his ERA. deGrom was sitting on a 3.21 ERA recently as August 14.
Fulmer, 24, went 10-12 with a 3.83 ERA in 164 2/3 innings this season. He was named AL Rookie of the Year last season after going 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA.
