Two-time MLB All-Star Gio Gonzalez has officially announced his retirement from Major League Baseball. Gonzalez had been with the Miami Marlins as a non-roster invitee in spring training this year. The veteran pitcher was hoping to secure a spot on the team's Opening Day roster as a fifth starter, but 23-year-old lefty Trevor Rogers emerged as the frontrunner for the Marlins No. 5 starter spot.

The 35-year-old Gonzalez made the announcement on his Instagram Thursday with a personal message and thanks to each organization he's played for:

Since the age of 4, my father and my mother introduced me and my younger brother to this sport called baseball, 31 years later, still played baseball, so many people I wanna thank from the bottom of my heart.... .... thank you to ALL MY TEAMMATES /COACHING STAFF and front office personnel / the Wilson glove company who Stayed with me through my entire career, the Jordan brand family 14 unforgettable years! My heart and my mind are finally at peace with my decision, here's one last tip of the cap 🧢! I'm coming home to my wonderful family I❤️U

Gonzalez spent parts of 13 MLB seasons in the majors with the Athletics, Nationals, Brewers and White Sox. Overall, he has a 131-101 career record with a 3.70 ERA (111 ERA+). During his first season with the Nationals, in 2012, Gonzalez finished third in the NL Cy Young voting after he led the league in wins (21), FIP (2.82), and strikeouts per nine innings pitched (9.3). He was traded to the Brewers at the 2018 trade deadline and he posted solid numbers during his two seasons in Milwaukee, but experienced some regression with the White Sox last season ultimately leading to his demotion to the bullpen.