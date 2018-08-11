Former MLB pitcher Esteban Loaiza pleads guilty to drug charges, faces life in prison

Back in February, former big league pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested in San Diego on federal drug charges. He had been under surveillance and authorities found about 20 kilograms of cocaine in a house he was renting.

According to the Associated Press, Loaiza pleaded guilty Friday and acknowledged possessing the cocaine with intent to distribute. He is facing a minimum of 10 years in prison with a maximum of life. He'll be sentenced on November 2.

Here are some more details, via the Associated Press:

Loaiza, 46, was under surveillance when he was arrested in February near a house in Imperial Beach, which borders Tijuana, Mexico. His sliver Mercedes SUV had just left the garage when authorities confronted him. After a canine sniffed drugs in the SUV, authorities obtained a search warrant for the house and found the cocaine in 20 packages in the compartment of a Nissan parked in the garage. Loaiza admitted in a plea agreement that he transferred the drugs from one vehicle to the other.

Loaiza suited up for eight teams and played 14 years in the big leagues from 1995-2008. He retired with a career 126-114 record and a 4.65 ERA. Loaiza had his best season with the White Sox in 2003, when he went 21-9 with a 2.90 ERA and finished second in the AL Cy Young voting.

According to Baseball-Reference, Loaiza earned nearly $44 million in salary during his career.