Former MLB pitcher Esteban Loaiza pleads guilty to drug charges, faces life in prison
Loaiza was arrested in February
Back in February, former big league pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested in San Diego on federal drug charges. He had been under surveillance and authorities found about 20 kilograms of cocaine in a house he was renting.
According to the Associated Press, Loaiza pleaded guilty Friday and acknowledged possessing the cocaine with intent to distribute. He is facing a minimum of 10 years in prison with a maximum of life. He'll be sentenced on November 2.
Here are some more details, via the Associated Press:
Loaiza, 46, was under surveillance when he was arrested in February near a house in Imperial Beach, which borders Tijuana, Mexico. His sliver Mercedes SUV had just left the garage when authorities confronted him.
After a canine sniffed drugs in the SUV, authorities obtained a search warrant for the house and found the cocaine in 20 packages in the compartment of a Nissan parked in the garage. Loaiza admitted in a plea agreement that he transferred the drugs from one vehicle to the other.
Loaiza suited up for eight teams and played 14 years in the big leagues from 1995-2008. He retired with a career 126-114 record and a 4.65 ERA. Loaiza had his best season with the White Sox in 2003, when he went 21-9 with a 2.90 ERA and finished second in the AL Cy Young voting.
According to Baseball-Reference, Loaiza earned nearly $44 million in salary during his career.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Francona: Keep Martin in your thoughts
Martin's condition has not been disclosed
-
Mets leaning toward old-school GM
The Mets will be in the market for a new GM this winter, and here's what they want in their...
-
Angels place Trout on disabled list
The move should have implications for the AL MVP race
-
Giants' Rodriguez has been great find
Dereck Rodriguez figures to earn some Rookie of the Year Award consideration
-
Werth not fond of 'super nerds' in MLB
Werth may be away from baseball for the time being, but he's still monitoring how it's ana...
-
Verlander eyes 200 wins, HOF lock status
Verlander is closing in a big milestone