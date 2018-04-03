Giancarlo Stanton booed in Yankee Stadium debut following five-strikeout performance
For some fans, Stanton's honeymoon period lasted part of a game
Giancarlo Stanton made his Yankee Stadium debut on Tuesday, a day after the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays had their tilt postponed due to the weather.
Stanton might've preferred if Mother Nature had interfered once more, because he did not have a good afternoon. Instead, he went 0 for 5 with five strikeouts against the combination of Chris Archer, Austin Pruitt and Sergio Romo. It was the first five-strikeout game in his career.
Some Yankees fans, perhaps disillusioned with the weather and disappointed that they didn't get to see Stanton tee off, even voiced their displeasure by booing following the fourth strikeout.
The good news for Stanton is that he'll have sufficient time to win over the crowd once again. He entered Tuesday hitting .286/.444/.857 in his first 18 plate appearances. The other good news for Stanton? The Yankees won 11-4 behind a pair of Didi Gregorius three-run home runs.
The Yankees and Rays will conclude their series on Wednesday, with Blake Snell and Luis Severino facing off in a matinee.
