Giants' Brandon Belt, Angels' Jaime Barria team up for MLB-record 21-pitch at-bat that lasts nearly 13 minutes
Belt fouled off 16 pitches (!) in the course of that at-bat, including 10 in a row before the lining out
The Giants and Angels got together on Sunday in Anaheim (SF-LAA GameTracker), and the early story without question was Brandon Belt's unthinkably prolonged at-bat against Halos starter Jaime Barria in the first inning. How unthinkably prolonged? Count 'em up for yourself:
OK, we'll help you out: That's 21 pitches, and that, people, is an all-time MLB record for pitches in a single plate appearance:
Bonus points for those three pickoff throws. Now here's a look at the zone grid plus the concluding line-out:
For those counting, Belt fouled off 16 pitches (!) in the course of that at-bat, including 10 in a row before the line-out. Officially, the Battle of Barria Gulch lasted 12 minutes and 45 seconds. Yes, one plate appearance lasted almost 13 minutes. Here's a somewhat more permissive timing of the affair in question:
Finally, the pretty moving pictures:
.@bbelt9 & Jaime Barria had a 21-pitch (!!!) AB for the ages. https://t.co/Xkmm53mjPZpic.twitter.com/M1Di3DoCR7— Cut4 (@Cut4) April 22, 2018
Belt's long been a patient hitter at the plate, but he strikes out a bit and isn't thought of as one of those gnat-like hitters who makes a habit of fouling off pitch after pitch. On Sunday, though, Belt sprouted gnat wings the likes of which we've never seen. Speaking of which, Belt in the second inning piled on Barria for an eight-pitch at-bat that ended with an RBI single to right. In the fifth inning? Belt wrenched out another nine-pitch at-bat that culminated in his fifth home run of the season. Speaking of which:
Brandon Belt, abuser of arms.
-
MLB Sunday: Machado on fire
Keep it right here for all of Sunday's baseball action
-
Cubs' Bryant hit in head, leaves game
The Cubs superstar looked woozy and suffered a small cut above his eye as he was helped off...
-
Manaea in the midst of a breakout season
The 26-year-old lefty had a 1.63 ERA before the game
-
Nationals vs. Dodgers odds, MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Nationals vs. Dodgers game 10,000 times
-
MLB DFS, Apr. 22: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Benintendi not happy with base path call
"The situation the game was in, they might have been searching for something and they found...