Goose escapes field after holding up Tigers game only to crash into scoreboard

It takes a lot to upstage a Shohei Ohtani start, but a wild goose managed to do it Wednesday night.

A goose invaded Comerica Park during Wednesday's Angels vs. Tigers game (DET 6, LAA 1) and it sent the grounds crew into a literal wild goose chase. The bird eventually flew away ... and right into the scoreboard. Here's the video:

Fortunately the goose was okay after the crash. It played it off like a boss, actually. The Tigers later announced the goose had been released outside the ballpark.

We've been informed the goose is healthy and has been released outside the ballpark. #RallyGoose — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 31, 2018

Also, the "Rally Goose" is definitely going to become a thing now. The Tigers rallied for five runs in the sixth inning -- that was immediately after the goose did its thing -- to beat the Angels.

Ohtani, by the way, allowed one run in five innings and was removed after a rain delay.