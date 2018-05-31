Goose escapes field after holding up Tigers game only to crash into scoreboard

Don't worry though, the goose is okay, and so are the Tigers

It takes a lot to upstage a Shohei Ohtani start, but a wild goose managed to do it Wednesday night.

A goose invaded Comerica Park during Wednesday's Angels vs. Tigers game (DET 6, LAA 1) and it sent the grounds crew into a literal wild goose chase. The bird eventually flew away ... and right into the scoreboard. Here's the video:

Fortunately the goose was okay after the crash. It played it off like a boss, actually. The Tigers later announced the goose had been released outside the ballpark.

Also, the "Rally Goose" is definitely going to become a thing now. The Tigers rallied for five runs in the sixth inning -- that was immediately after the goose did its thing -- to beat the Angels. 

Ohtani, by the way, allowed one run in five innings and was removed after a rain delay.

