Greg Holland, Mike Moustakas named MLB Comeback Players of the Year for 2017

Major League Baseball announced its final award winners for the 2017 season Friday afternoon with its Comeback Players of the Year. The National League winner is Rockies closer Greg Holland, while the American League winner is Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas.

The only criterion for the award is that it goes to the player in each league who "re-emerged on the field during the season." There's no injury requirement or anything like that. It's just open to interpretation as to which players most "re-emerged."

One player from each team is selected for the vote and then the 30 MLB.com beat writers (one from each team) vote to determine the winners. We aren't provided a list of votes, so we don't know of the other players who were in close consideration.

Moustakas, 29, only managed 27 games in 2016 due to injury. This season, he came back for 148 games, hitting .272/.314/.521 with 24 doubles, 38 homers and 85 RBI. He set a Royals franchise record for home runs in a single season, too, breaking Steve Balboni's long-standing record.

Holland, 31, hadn't thrown a pitch since 2015 and was coming off Tommy John surgery. He led the NL with 41 saves while making his third All-Star team. He pitched to a 3.61 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings.

In an interesting coincidence, both players are free agents and were also teammates with the Royals from 2011-15.