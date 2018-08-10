Indians are asking fans to keep Leonys Martin in their thoughts as he deals with illness

Outfielder Leonys Martin, who joined the Indians in a trade deadline deal with the Tigers, is currently being treated for an undisclosed medical condition at the Cleveland Clinic, reports Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Martin became ill Tuesday night and was placed on the disabled list Thursday.

On Friday, Indians manager Terry Francona said Martin continues to receive treatment, and he wants people to keep Martin in their thoughts. From Hoynes:

"We have to respect what the family wishes so we are," said Francona before the Indians opened a three-game series against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. "We talked to the team a little bit. We just need to respect their privacy right now. "What I would say, if you believe in saying prayers and things like that, keep him in your thoughts. But he's in a good place. He's at the Clinic and he's getting good care."

Hoynes says Chris Antonetti, the team's president of baseball operations, visited Martin and his family at the clinic on Friday.

Martin, 30, is hitting .255/.323/.425 with 11 home runs in 84 games this season, including going 5 for 15 (.333) with two home runs in six games with Cleveland.