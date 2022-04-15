On Friday, April 15 every year, teams celebrate Jackie Robinson Day, honoring the player who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball and made a great and positive impact on the league. April 15, 1947 is when Robinson made his MLB debut and the league remembers his contributions by having all players, managers and umpires wear No. 42 on that day each year.

The first ever Jackie Robinson Day was took place on April 15, 2004. His number is retired across baseball and was first retired on the 50th anniversary of Robinson breaking the color bar. Then commissioner Bud Selig retired No. 42 across all teams.

This year, players and teams across MLB, as well as other leagues, took time on social media to reflect on how Robinson advanced baseball and made a societal impact as well.

Here are some tweets from players and teams:

Major League Baseball Players Association shared a message: "Players unions join today to honor Jackie Robinson, multi-sport athlete, trailblazer & American icon. In the effort to perpetuate Jackie's legacy and bring about real change, we recommit ourselves to the quest for equality he so courageously pursued."

A look back on the history of wearing No. 42.

A look at Jackie Robinson Way:

New York Mets Robinson Canó and Francisco Lindor are wearing gear that honors No. 42.

Several MLB players will donate their April 15 game-day salaries to support the Players Alliance, which works to promote Black participation at every level of organized baseball and promote a more diverse future for the sport. Lorenzo Cain, Jason Heyward, Aaron Hicks, Mike Moustakas and David Price are among the players who will be committing their full or partial Friday salaries toward the cause.

The Cleveland Guardians honor two "pioneer" players.

Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman has a tattoo of Robinson.

Players from other league also spoke about Robinson's impact. Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant said, "His impact is still being felt today, especially here in Brooklyn, New York City, and places that he went through on his journey."