Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right lower back strain, the team announced Wednesday. He exited Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals (STL 5, MIA 3) with the injury. Utility man Luke Williams was called up to fill the roster spot.

Chisholm has been battling a nagging back issue that forced him out of the lineup last Friday, and kept him out of the lineup Sunday and Monday. He was in Tuesday's starting lineup, then exited in the second inning. Chisholm has said the injury dates back to a slide very early in the season.

"Around the same (level of discomfort as this past weekend), so we're going to check it out," Chisholm told MLB.com following Wednesday's game. "Everybody knows I'm not one to ever come out of games. I never want to come out of the game, especially when it's only the first inning and actually try and hit again or something. But today, just had to get out of there."

The 24-year-old Chisholm is the Marlins' best player and one of the game's most exciting talents. He owns a .254/.325/.535 batting line with 14 home runs and 12 stolen bases this season. Add in above-average second base defense and he ranks 14th among all National League position players with 2.5 WAR.

At 33-40, Miami's postseason hopes are pretty much nil at this point. SportsLine puts their postseason odds at 1.6 percent, and if they're going to have any shot at playing in October, they'll need Chisholm back in the lineup as soon as possible.