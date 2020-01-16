Jessica Mendoza, Mets adviser, calls out sign-stealing whistleblower Mike Fiers

In the aftermath of the Astros' 2017 sign-stealing scandal, ESPN analyst and Mets adviser Jessica Mendoza appeared on an ESPN talkshow to discuss the scandal Thursday morning. Mendoza said she has a problem with former Houston Astros pitcher Mike Fiers for being the whistleblower regarding the Astros illegal use of technology to steal signs. Fiers went on the record to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich about the sign-stealing scheme last November.

Here's the full exchange:

Golic: "You have a problem with Mike Fiers leaving the Asrtros, going to another team, and then going public with all of this?" Mendoza: "Going public, yeah. I get it if you're with the Oakland A's and you're on another team I mean heck yeah, you better be telling your teammates look, hey, heads up if you hear some noises when you're pitching, this is what's going on for sure. But to go public, yeah, it didn't set well with me. Honestly it made me sad for the sport that that's how this all got found out. This wasn't something that MLB naturally investigated or that even other teams complained about because they naturally heard about it and then investigations happened. It came from within, it was a player that was a part of it, that benefitted from it during the regular season when he was a part of that team. That, when I first heard about it, it hits you like any teammate would right it's something that you don't do. I totally get telling your future teammates, helping them win, letting people know. But to go public with it and call them out and start all of this, it's hard to swallow."

Not only does her response appear to be painting Fiers whistleblowing as a bad thing (his comments were a big part of what led to MLB's investigation), but her response also raises some questions about her objectivity within her media role and its responsibilities. Mendoza has been with ESPN since 2007, and made history as the first woman to broadcast an MLB game for ESPN. She's a regular on ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcast and makes studio appearances as an analyst.

But, last offseason, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen hired her to the Mets front office team as a baseball operations special adviser. Van Wagenen said that Mendoza would help evaluate players, provide input on roster construction and contribute to the health/performance and technology areas of the team. Mendoza is represented by Van Wagenen's former agency, C.A.A.

The timing of these comments matters, too. This came Thursday morning before the Mets addressed manager Carlos Beltran's involvement in the Astros cheating scandal. Beltran was out of his role a few hours later, as the Mets announced they parted ways with their new manager before he coached a game. Beltran was implicated in MLB's report about the Astros scandal and was the only player from the 2017 team named in it.

Mendoza released a statement on Twitter shortly after the Beltran news came down, saying saying she believes the sign-stealing news should have been made public but disagreed "with the manner in which that was done."

"I want to make it extra clear that my advisor role with the team does not shape my opinion in any way, shape or form on this matter," Mendoza added. "I feel this way regardless of what teams, players or managers are involved."