The Cincinnati Reds became the latest MLB team to unveil their Nike City Connect uniforms, doing so on Saturday morning. The Reds elected to go with a red and black look for their new threads.

The Reds posted photos of their new uniform on social media, and it immediately stands out when compared to the rest of the team's current wardrobe. The new City Connect uniforms are all black with red accents, which is a big departure from Cincinnati's traditional white and red color scheme.

The other big change is that the classic "C" logo has been updated for the new look. The logo now consists of "wavelength" lines, according to the team's website. In addition to the more contemporary "C," the jerseys also feature "Cincy" across the chest.

One of the smaller details is the inclusion of the city's motto, "Juncta Juvant," which means "Strength in Unity." That phrase is placed underneath a small Buckeye leaf, which is the state tree of Ohio.

The Red will take the field in these uniforms for the first time when they play the New York Yankees on May 19. In total, Cincinnati plans to wear the City Connect uniform for 12 games this season.