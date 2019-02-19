Manny Machado signs monster $300 million contract with Padres, MLB fans on Twitter rejoice

It finally happened. Of the two biggest dominoes in baseball free agency, Manny Machado was the first to fall. The San Diego Padres and Machado agreed to terms on a 10-year, $300 million contract on Tuesday, ending what's been an incredibly long offseason of agents and GMs staring at each other over a number.

Beyond the obvious excitement of something of consequence finally happening in the MLB offseason, the Padres are an exciting young team. Machado joins the Padres infield of Luis Urias and Fernando Tatis Jr., as the rebuild finally seems to be coming together. The signing makes perfect sense, and it sets the Padres up to not only be a threat in the NL West, but the NL as a whole -- if they can add some starting pitching.

For the baseball world at large, however, it's just good to finally see either Machado or Bryce Harper get signed when every MLB team should have been scrambling to offer a deal.

Cora on Machado to Padres: “Good for the kid. Good for baseball.” — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) February 19, 2019

Others couldn't focus on much other than what that could mean for Bryce Harper, who is still lying in wait.

⚾️💰Bryce Harper upon hearing Manny Machado will sign for $300m : pic.twitter.com/1ExPjvcQ6J — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@rex_rexchapman) February 19, 2019

Bryce Harper hearing about Manny Machado's $300 mil deal like.. pic.twitter.com/W0NF4SBnYh — LIDS (@lids) February 19, 2019

Manny Machado signs biggest sports contract in US history.



Bryce Harper: pic.twitter.com/gfxkNkIT0J — Blue Jays Dad (@BlueJaysDad) February 19, 2019

Bryce Harper gonna make at least $375 million



Bryce Harper: pic.twitter.com/XN0yKp9xlF — Mets Raccoon #SigndeGromToAnExtension (@mets_coon) February 19, 2019

Still others are just excited about the prospect of seeing Machado playing in San Diego.

Machado is going to be the Padres' home run king by like August 2021. — Mike Axisa (@mikeaxisa) February 19, 2019

Best of luck to Manny Machado in SD. A generational talent who will do things weekly that make Padres fans leap out of their seats. He got his 10 years and $300M. Well worth the 3 month wait — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 19, 2019

The Padres have 9 of Baseball America's top 100 prospects, and now Manny Machado. If they can get some pitching, they can get serious when they chant "Beat L.A."



Last time Padres finished ahead of Dodgers: 2010. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) February 19, 2019

Ultimately, there are a lot of winners here. Even if Machado didn't end up on your favorite team, there's something to be said for him signing anywhere at this point. For more neutral baseball fans, the Padres are going to be a team to look out for.

The NL West race may have just gotten a lot more interesting. Now, we simply wait for Harper to sign.