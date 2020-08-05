Watch Now: Marlins Return To Play In Baltimore ( 1:14 )

If anyone is wondering what it will be like for a team to return from a COVID-19 outbreak this season, we have gotten a glimpse. The Marlins-Orioles game in Baltimore on Tuesday night was originally scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET, but it got pushed back to 8:15 p.m. and it wasn't due to weather. It was a testing-related delay.

Via MASN Sports:

First pitch was slated for 7:35 p.m., but some Marlins had to be retested for COVID-19 due to inconclusive results and players were sent home or to their hotel rooms. "A lot of parties are getting together to determine what time the game starts because this is an unusual circumstance," manager Brandon Hyde said earlier in the day on his Zoom conference call. "So it takes a lot of communication on everybody's part, make sure that everybody's going to be ready to go at a certain time and then they set a time."

Per multiple reports (first was ESPN's Jeff Passan), the delay was a round of inconclusive tests on the Marlins. Apparently a decent number of Marlins players had to leave the ballpark and go back to their hotel after getting retested. Once the tests came back confirmed as negative, the players were told they could return to the ballpark, but then the start time had to be pushed back in order for the Marlins to get ready to play.

Marlins president Michael Hill said the following, via Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald, "We've been tested daily. Most of the time those results come back in the morning. Our results from yesterday's testing were delayed. ... Around 4:30, we got clearance from MLB."

The good news is how seriously the situation appears to have been handled. We simply can't finish the season if outbreaks shut teams down for weeks at a time. Now with the Marlins back on the field, we can kind of get a sense for how things will work with the Cardinals and whatever team, if any, comes next.