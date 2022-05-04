The Arizona Diamondbacks aim to keep a positive run going on Wednesday afternoon. Arizona is 4-1 in the last five games, improving to 12-13 on the season. The Diamondbacks visit the Miami Marlins for a matinee contest, with Miami seeking a win to avoid a sweep. The Marlins are 12-11 overall after three straight losses.

First pitch is at 12:40 p.m. ET in Miami. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as a -150 favorite on the money line, while the Over-Under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7.5 in the latest Diamondbacks vs. Marlins odds. Before you make any Diamondbacks vs. Marlins picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a sizzling start to the 2022 season. It's on a 28-13 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through four weeks, returning over $1,100 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Diamondbacks vs. Marlins, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Diamondbacks vs. Marlins:

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins money line: Marlins -150, Dbacks +130

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins over-under: 7.5 runs

Diamondbacks vs. Marlins run line: Marlins -1.5

ARZ: The Diamondbacks are 7-6 in road games

MIA: The Marlins are 6-6 in home games



Why you should back the Diamondbacks

Arizona has notable edges against Miami. On offense, the Diamondbacks are No. 2 in the National League with 27 home runs this season, and also ranks near the top of the league with a sterling 10.1 percent walk rate. Marlins starting pitcher Elieser Hernandez has allowed six home runs in 2022, most in MLB, and he has a 5.75 ERA in four starts.

On the mound, Arizona can lean on Madison Bumgarner. The 32-year-old veteran is a four-time All-Star and former World Series MVP, and Bumgarner is off to a tremendous start with a 1.17 ERA in five starts this season. Bumgarner has allowed only 1.13 base runners per inning this season, and left-handed hitters have a hideous .451 OPS against him in 2022. For his career, Bumgarner owns a 3.29 ERA with four times as many strikeouts as walks, and Miami is below-average in runs scored and strikeouts on offense this season.

Why you should back the Marlins

Miami's offense is in a solid place in many categories. The Marlins lead the National League with seven triples, and rank in the top five in stolen bases (13), on-base percentage (.322), and walk rate (9.7 percent). Miami is led by a bonafide star in Jazz Chisholm, and the 24-year-old infielder has been one of the best players in the National League this season. Chisholm has a .313/.360/.657 slash line with four home runs, four stolen bases, five doubles, three triples, and 19 runs batted in this season. That comes on the heels of 18 home runs and 23 stolen bases in only 124 games last year, and he keys things for Miami.

In contrast, Arizona's offense ranks near the bottom of the NL in myriad categories. The Diamondbacks have the NL's worst batting average (.188) with bottom-three marks in on-base percentage (.278) and slugging percentage (.339). Arizona also has only 83 runs, third-fewest in the NL, and Miami has the superior bullpen by a substantial margin.

How to make Diamondbacks vs. Marlins picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the run total, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Diamondbacks vs. Marlins? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Diamondbacks vs. Marlins you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.