The New York Mets defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Wednesday (box score), pulling the three-game set -- a potential National League Championship Series preview -- even at 1-1 entering Thursday's rubber game. The Mets can credit their victory to three players in particular: right-handed starting pitcher Jacob deGrom and outfielders Starling Marte and Brandon Nimmo.

DeGrom, making his first start in nearly a week, threw a season-high seven innings. He surrendered one run on three hits (one of them a solo home run to Mookie Betts, his 32nd on the campaign) and a walk. He struck out nine batters and threw 93 pitches. That number served as deGrom's second-highest pitch count of the season.

DeGrom entered the night having amassed a 2.15 ERA (185 ERA+) and a 23.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 29 ⅓ innings pitched. His seasonal ERA is now down to 1.98 in 36 ⅓ frames.

Marte, for his part, plated both of the Mets' runs with a two-run home run in the third inning that put New York up ahead 2-0. It was Marte's 16th blast of the year. Take a look:

Marte's home run left the bat with an exit velocity of 107 mph and carried 411 feet, according to Statcast.

As for Nimmo, he made one of the best catches of the season in the top of the seventh, robbing Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner of a possible game-tying home run. Observe in all its color television glory:

The Mets are now 83-48 on the season. The Dodgers, meanwhile, are now 90-39. As mentioned in the introduction, the two sides will play a rubber match on Thursday. Clayton Kershaw will get the start against Chris Bassitt.