Mets' Robinson Cano apologizes after failing to run out double-play ball, says Marlins scoreboard the culprit
Cano didn't run hard on a double-play ball because he thought there were two outs in the inning
Robinson Cano's poor start with the New York Mets just got a little worse. As chronicled by our own Mike Axisa earlier this week, Cano hasn't yet lived up to his billing at the dish. He entered Saturday hitting .255/.304/.389 (92 OPS+) with more than three times as many strikeouts as walks. As if that wasn't enough, Cano invited more criticism on Friday night by failing to run out a double-play ball as part of a loss against the Miami Marlins, the worst team in baseball.
The Mets trailed by four in the top of the seventh inning when Cano stepped to the plate with two on and one out. He hit a tapper back to pitcher Adam Conley, who then threw to second base for the first half of an inning-ending double play. It was a routine play -- one made even easier because Cano didn't run. More than six seconds elapsed from the time he made contact until the time he touched first base. Take a look at where he was when the ball reached first:
After the game, manager Mickey Callaway noted that Cano (who had since apologized for jogging) had explained that the Marlins Park scoreboard had two outs on the board.
The Marlins likely convert that play no matter how much effort Cano puts into his 90-foot journey. But it's fair to say it's not the most inspiring look from an underperforming on an underperforming team -- especially not in the midst of a defeat against the lowly Marlins.
