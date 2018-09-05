Mets' Todd Frazier may or may have not tricked an umpire into thinking he made an incredible diving catch

So Mets third baseman Todd Frazier made a highlight catch earlier this week against the Dodgers. The highlight-worthiness of it flows from the fact that the he ranged into the Dodger Stadium seats to make the snare ...

Good stuff, right? Evocative of Derek Jeter and all that. However, it didn't take long for the conspiratorially inclined among us to find a darker side to this tale. Take it away, actual Mets network notionally tasked with promoting the baseball efforts of Mets players ...

.@SteveGelbs reveals the TRUTH behind the @FlavaFraz21 diving “catch” on Monday. Video don’t lie! pic.twitter.com/P4a1gBQIXe — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) September 5, 2018

So, yeah, there is a second ball involved -- the Ball Born of the Green Bag ...

And at some point the dude in the Justin Turner tunic appears to wind up with one of them ...

But beyond that, I'm not really seeing the supposed incontrovertible evidence that Frazier presented the alleged "rubber ball" to the umpire. How do we know the actual ball wound up with ersatz Turner? In the video itself, proof of some kind of switcheroo is plainly lacking. If you have other sources for your claims, then show your work, you fetid mountebank. Maybe you're more credulous than I am, but I once took the LSAT and necessarily am unwilling to accept facts not in evidence. So when you see headlines out there flatly declaring that Frazier duped blue with a rubber ball, don't be skeptical -- be furious.

Look, it's my deepest hope that Frazier did undertake such subterfuge, mostly because cheating is to be encouraged in all its forms -- cheat without ceasing, children -- but we can't be sure that's what happened here. The snitches at SNY, who shall one day get righteous stitches, seem to be sure enough, but we can and should do better.

This scribe's haters/motivators will no doubt point to Mr. Frazier's Twitter timeline, within which his retweets seem to confirm that deception was afoot. Not persuasive. If people suspect you of doing something cool, then only a soaring lame-wad would disabuse them. Todd Frazier, people, is no lame-wad. You're free to think you know what happened, but only Todd Frazier and Baʿal know for sure.

Signed, one man and the truth.