The New York Mets on Tuesday acquired outfielder and first baseman Darin Ruf from the San Francisco Giants, Andy Martino reports. According to Joel Sherman, four players -- infielder J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki, and pitching prospects Nick Zwack and Carson Seymour -- are going back to the Giants in the deal.

Ruf, who just recently turned 36, is a right-handed bat with some power who can play left field and first base. This season, he's batting .216/.328/.373 with 11 home runs and 90 games. For his career, Ruf owns an OPS+ of 113 and an impressive OPS of .929 against left-handed pitching.

In Queens, Ruf is probably in line to be the right-handed half of a DH platoon with Dan Vogelbach and also serve as the go-to pinch-hitter from the right side. Ruf is under contract for $3 million next season, and his deal includes a $3.5 million team option/$250,000 buyout for 2024.

On the Giants' side of things, Davis can play the infield corners and in recent seasons has played in left. While his offensive numbers are down this season, he's on balance been productive at the plate over the course of his six-year MLB career. Davis isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2024 season. Szapucki, 26, has struggled in very limited exposure to the highest level but does have a record of success in the high minors. Zwack, a left-hander, and Seymour, a right-hander, have both pitched in A-ball this season. Zwack has struggled at High-A St. Lucie, while Seymour has looked strong at that same rung.