When the then-Florida Marlins brought up a 20-year-old Miguel Cabrera in 2003 on their way to a World Series title he looked like a budding star. Now, nearly two decades, 11 All-Star Games and two AL MVP awards later Cabrera has added another legendary milestone to his historic career.
On Sunday, Cabrera swatted his 500th career home run as the Detroit Tigers beat the Blue Jays in Toronto. First, a look at the home run:
The 28th player in MLB history to hit 500 home runs.— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 22, 2021
Congrats, @MiguelCabrera! pic.twitter.com/ajmOAbVeZg
Cabrera is the 28th member of the 500 Home Run Club and the first Venezuelan-born player to reach the milestone. While we can look forward to the next potential member of the 500 home run club, this day belongs to Cabrera, who was already a surefire first ballot Hall of Famer, and is less than 50 hits away from joining the 3,000 Hit Club.
Congratulations poured in from all over the baseball world -- including from other members the 500 club that Cabrera has shared the field with -- and also all over Detroit. Here's a look at some notable reactions to Miggy's milestone:
Congrats to my hermano Miguel Cabrera on joining the 500 Home Run club! Always loved competing against you and talking ball. Here’s to many more. https://t.co/XXLO1zNX7A— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) August 22, 2021
500 HR… welcome to the club congrats @MiguelCabrera— David Ortiz (@davidortiz) August 22, 2021
Congratulations @MiguelCabrera 🎉 🎊 #500— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) August 22, 2021
From Torii, Nick, JV, Gardy, Leyland and all of your teammates:— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 22, 2021
Congrats Miggy! pic.twitter.com/BYtBqvZLOo
Cabrera burst onto the scene with the Marlins back in 2003.
Congrats to my boy @MiguelCabrera for hitting 500!! pic.twitter.com/RCsdc4lXiE— Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) August 22, 2021
Congratulations to Miguel Cabrera. I remember your first as though it were yesterday. You might as well keep going. https://t.co/7aGjMGnCZX— David P. Samson (@DavidPSamson) August 22, 2021
500 home runs ago, he was just a kid in Zebulon.— Carolina Mudcats (@CarolinaMudcats) August 22, 2021
Congratulations, @MiguelCabrera! pic.twitter.com/60M0pzJANx
Congratulations also came in from the other pro sports team in the Motor City.
Congrats, Miggy! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PUSx3JyFgv— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) August 22, 2021
Congrats @MiguelCabrera 👏👏👏 https://t.co/4ZXF9kKlfL— Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 22, 2021
Congratulations on 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ @MiguelCabrera! 🙌#DetroitUp x #DetroitRoots https://t.co/mNnOiF26zI— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 22, 2021