When the then-Florida Marlins brought up a 20-year-old Miguel Cabrera in 2003 on their way to a World Series title he looked like a budding star. Now, nearly two decades, 11 All-Star Games and two AL MVP awards later Cabrera has added another legendary milestone to his historic career.



On Sunday, Cabrera swatted his 500th career home run as the Detroit Tigers beat the Blue Jays in Toronto. First, a look at the home run:

Cabrera is the 28th member of the 500 Home Run Club and the first Venezuelan-born player to reach the milestone. While we can look forward to the next potential member of the 500 home run club, this day belongs to Cabrera, who was already a surefire first ballot Hall of Famer, and is less than 50 hits away from joining the 3,000 Hit Club.

Congratulations poured in from all over the baseball world -- including from other members the 500 club that Cabrera has shared the field with -- and also all over Detroit. Here's a look at some notable reactions to Miggy's milestone:

Cabrera burst onto the scene with the Marlins back in 2003.

Congratulations also came in from the other pro sports team in the Motor City.